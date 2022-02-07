Noir (NOR) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $129,168.16 and $191.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00188652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00388295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,483,663 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

