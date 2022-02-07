Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $191.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Noir has a total market cap of $129,168.16 and $191.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00188652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00388295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,483,663 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

