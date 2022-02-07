Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 5%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.37. 1,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOAH. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

