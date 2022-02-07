NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NMIH stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.