NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NMIH stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NMI by 4,629.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after buying an additional 388,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

