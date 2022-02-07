NEXT (NEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $307.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $631,848.04 and $307.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00311603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

