New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 191.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.