New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

