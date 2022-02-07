New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.