New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75. The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 246,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,971,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

