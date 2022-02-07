Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $119.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,742. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

