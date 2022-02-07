Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 46,265 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,265 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $163,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

