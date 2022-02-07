Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $198.89 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,971 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $198,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

