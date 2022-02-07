Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $145.52 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,385 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TechTarget worth $145,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,776 shares of company stock worth $5,252,399. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.