Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,760 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $175,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

