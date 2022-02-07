Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,398 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $150,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

