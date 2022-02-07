Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $202,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.17 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

