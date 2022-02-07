NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $179.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.05 ($2.47), with a volume of 27314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.60 ($2.50).

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.41).

The company has a market cap of £571.85 million and a P/E ratio of 53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In related news, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,600.16). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47).

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

