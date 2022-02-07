Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Financial Survey

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xilinx 0 9 1 0 2.10

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 119.74%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $184.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.15 billion 16.49 $646.51 million $3.71 56.34

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 25.26% 31.51% 17.38%

Summary

Xilinx beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.