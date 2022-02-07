Natixis Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 488.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $579.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $668.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

