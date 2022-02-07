Natixis Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $577.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

