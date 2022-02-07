Natixis Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

