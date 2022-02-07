Natixis Buys 5,434 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,018.70 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,139.18 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,989.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,797.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

