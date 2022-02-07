Natixis Acquires 43,209 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $48,974,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

