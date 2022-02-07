Natixis Acquires 129,067 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,067 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortive were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.