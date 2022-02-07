National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.
NNN stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $50.33.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
