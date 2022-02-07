National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NNN stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 532,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

