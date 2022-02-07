National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 84.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

