National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Position Raised by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up 2.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of National Beverage worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.85. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

