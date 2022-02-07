National Bank Financial Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$5.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 191,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.