National Bank Financial Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$14.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

