Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 455,782 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455,782 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $348.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

