Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 81,831 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,831 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $42,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.66. 140,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,195. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

