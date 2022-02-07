Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,521 shares of company stock worth $34,746,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.75. 59,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

