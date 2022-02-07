Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $112.72 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.9% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $112,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. 27,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,719. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

