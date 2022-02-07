MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $554.71 on Monday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

