Morgan Stanley Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $223.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

