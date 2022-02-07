Morgan Stanley Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.25. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.