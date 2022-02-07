Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.22 and its 200-day moving average is $377.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

