Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $346.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

