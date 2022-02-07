Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 4.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.