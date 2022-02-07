Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,224 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $70,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $400.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

