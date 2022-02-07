MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $403.54 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,172 shares of company stock valued at $49,336,112. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

