MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.42

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

