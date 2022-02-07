Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBT. StockNews.com raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

