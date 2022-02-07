Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,364 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

