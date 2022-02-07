Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.10. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

MF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Missfresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

