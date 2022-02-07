Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,487 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.39. 89,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,415. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.56. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

