Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 10,300 Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at $63,887,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at $43,494,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 777.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock remained flat at $$35.99 during trading on Monday. 631,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

