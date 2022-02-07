Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) to Issue Dividend of $1.10

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of MTFC stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. Minster Financial has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $66.45.
Minster Financial Company Profile
