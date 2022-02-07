Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) PT Lowered to $87.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its target price trimmed by CL King from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.