Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 263.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

