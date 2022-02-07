MicroStrategy Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $391.64 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

